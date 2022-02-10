Women’s Basketball: Travel issues force Virginia to forfeit game at #3 Louisville

Travel issues will force Virginia to forfeit its game with #3 Louisville scheduled for tonight.

Before you assume that it’s winless Virginia ducking a game, the Louisville Courier is reporting that the issues are with a plane that was also supposed to bring the Louisville men’s team back from South Bend Wednesday night.

That flight had mechanical issues and was canceled, according to the report.

The plane involved was then scheduled to travel to Charlottesville to pick up the Virginia women’s team for a return flight back to Louisville.

The charter company rescheduled Virginia’s flight for Thursday, but further issues forced the cancellation.

The game will count as a win for Louisville, which improves to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in the ACC.

Virginia gets another L on its ledger, and falls to 3-19 overall, 0-12 in the ACC.

Story by Chris Graham