Women’s Basketball: Baker leads Liberty past Norfolk State

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 9:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty’s Ashtyn Baker (game-high 19 points, career-high five three-pointers) enjoyed the best shooting night of her career during Tuesday evening’s 2019-20 season opener at Norfolk State.

Her effort, coupled with a strong defense down the stretch, propelled the Lady Flames to a 67-48 victory over the Spartans inside Echols Hall.

Norfolk State (0-1) trailed by just five points (47-42) during the final minute of the third quarter but missed 14 of its 15 field goal attempts in the final period.

As a result, Liberty (1-0) was able to break the game open with a 14-1 run and avenge a 66-53 setback to the Spartans from last season.

Related

Comments