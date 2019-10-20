W&L presents Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Washington and Lee University presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on the Keller Theatre stage, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Tickets are required.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays. In addition to its basis in the fundamentally human experience of love, the play is equal parts lively word play and physical comedy. This duality allows the story to be understood and enjoyed by all, regardless of age, experience or previous exposure to Shakespeare. It is a tale built on multiple storylines that interfere with each other and create an irresistible web of mayhem and mischief.

The lesson of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is summarized by the director of the production, Jemma Alix Levy, assistant professor of theater at W&L, who says “We are all idiots when we are in love and do stupid things when in love. And that’s okay.”

Order your tickets online or call the Lenfest Box Office at 458-8000 for ticket information. Washington and Lee University cards can be used to purchase tickets. Box Office hours are Monday–Friday, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., and one hour prior to performance time.

