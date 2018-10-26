Wildlife Center of Virginia office manager charged with embezzlement

A Waynesboro woman faces embezzlement charges in connection with money missing from the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Agnes Elizabeth Brooks, 46, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of embezzlement.
The Waynesboro Police Investigations Division was contacted on Aug. 23 by the Wildlife Center of Virginia after concerns that business accounts were being used for personal transactions by Brooks, who was the office manager.
The ensuing investigation determined that Brooks had been using the business accounts for personal purchases in the amount of $5,000from the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Brooks has been released on bond; her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.
