Why CBD oil is perfect for inflammation support

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound extracted from the hemp plant and is often used medically for various conditions. It has been said to have medical properties that may help with many conditions. Several studies have also linked the compound to the management and treatment of various conditions including inflammation.

Inflammation is the backbone of all medical conditions. All diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, or physical trauma may result in some form of inflammation. As a result, finding a potent solution to inflammatory conditions can be seen as a success. With so much hype about CBD, the question becomes does it really work?

In this post, we will be looking at CBD for inflammation to see whether it actually works and the mechanism in which it works. Keep on reading to learn more about CBD for inflammation.

What is inflammation?

To fully conceptualize the functions of CBD, it’s necessary to understand what inflammation itself is. In simple terms, inflammation is the process through which the white blood cells protect the body from infections from outside invaders.

When invaders such as bacteria and viruses attack, the cell gets inflamed, which leads to the swelling of cells around the attacked area to prevent further spread of the virus.

There are two types of inflammation; acute inflammation and chronic inflammation.

Acute inflammation: This is where the inflammatory condition is short-term and goes away after a few days or hours.

Chronic Inflammation: This is where the inflammatory condition is long-term and does not go away in a few days. Chronic inflammation may last several months, years, or even a lifetime.

Some inflammatory conditions occur as a result of a false immune response. For instance, chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis occur when the immune system prompts a response without an attack on the cells. These conditions are long-term and are often managed by using anti-inflammatories.

How CBD counters inflammation

With inflammatory conditions causing a big problem to many people across the world, the need for anti-inflammatories is pushing researchers to their limits. CBD has turned out to be one product that may be helpful to those who suffer from inflammatory conditions.

CBD is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. When consumed, it binds to the endocannabinoid system. Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors. Studies have shown that CBD might be helpful in managing inflammatory conditions as a result of it interacting with neurotransmitters.

CB1 and CB2 receptors

CB1 and CB2 cells are vital in the functioning of all cannabinoids when they are consumed. The two receptors are vital since they receive all cannabinoids when they are consumed and prompt them to action. The CB1 receptor is located on neurons in the hippocampus and helps mediate the psychoactive actions of cannabinoids.

The most important receptor in the management of inflammation is CB2, which is present on tissue and circulating cells. This receptor accepts and supplies CBD and promotes the anti-inflammatory properties of the compound on inflamed cells.

Inflammatory conditions that may be treated by CBD

There are several conditions that may be treated by administering CBD as shown by various studies. While some studies are not conclusive, anecdotal evidence shows promising prospects for the use of CBD in the treatment and management of various inflammatory conditions.

According to one study published by the NCBI, CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that may help control inflammation and reduce chronic pain.

Conditions that may be treated with CBD as shown by studies:

Chronic Pain Conditions: Chronic pain conditions such as arthritis and gout are top on the list of conditions that may be managed by the use of CBD. Due to the stubborn nature of these conditions, researchers are working day and night to find a solution.

Cancer: Cancer squarely falls under the chronic conditions category. It also leads to chronic pain in some instances. A study published by the NCBI has shown that CBD causes a significant reduction in pain when used by cancer patients.

Acne: Acne is a result of inflammation and oxidative stress on the skin. The other factors that cause acne are genetics, bacterial infections, and overproduction of sebum according to NCBI.

CBD has been found to be potentially helpful in treating acne if the recent NCBI publication is anything to go by. The study shows that CBD prevents sebaceous glands from secreting excessive sebum. Further, the study shows that CBD exerts anti-inflammatory actions to prevent acne.

Potential side effects of CBD for inflammation

CBD is the one cannabinoid with the least side effects. It is well tolerated by most users and poses fewer threats to life as compared to Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. Nonetheless, CBD may still cause negative side effects in some people.

The main side effects of CBD are as follows:

Diarrhea may occur in some people

Some people experience reduced appetite

In some cases, a user may experience fatigue

Besides these side effects, CBD may interact with other drugs and affect their effectiveness. It is advisable to a health professional about the possibility of using CBD while on other drugs.

What type of CBD is best for inflammation

The quality of CBD varies from one vendor to another. For assurance of quality, only purchase products produced by reputable vendors and through a transparent process. They should also undergo third party lab testing as proof of quality.

