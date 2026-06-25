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Home Moderates like James Carville are why Democrats can blow the 2026 midterms
Politics, U.S. & World

Moderates like James Carville are why Democrats can blow the 2026 midterms

Chris Graham
Published date:
james carville
James Carville. Photo: © William A. Morgan/Shutterstock

There was a place in Democratic Party politics for the likes of James Carville, the architect behind Bill Clinton’s two successful campaigns for president in the 1990s, but that day has long since passed.

The moderates like Carville who keep telling us to play nice with a Republican Party that has gone to the farthest reaches of the far right so as not to risk offending people with money are why this country is in Year 10 of the Trump Era.

We had two chances – under Bill Clinton, and under Barack Obama – to get universal healthcare done, and failed.

Could’ve invited Bernie Sanders into the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, to get his base of supporters among progressives into the fold.

And failed.

Joe Biden was a literal accident of history – if not for the pandemic, Donald Trump is re-elected in 2020, and we’re to whoever Trump’s George H.W. Bush following up Ronald Reagan ended up being in the 2024 cycle.

Biden did nothing, and then didn’t have the sense to get out of the way until it was way, way too late, which is how we now have a convicted felon in the White House, grifting billions for himself and sharing our trillions with his circle, as the poor and working class struggle to make ends meet, and long for a political alternative to balance the scales – and are told, in no uncertain terms by the likes of the James Carvilles, calm down.

The blowback from moderate Democrats like James Carville at the three upset wins by Zohran Mamdani-backed candidates in U.S. House races in New York City this week is a bigger threat to our side taking back control of Congress in November than the three candidates themselves are.

Carville, on his weekly podcast, called for a “schism” in the Democratic Party, saying the winners in the three races – Brad Lander, who landslided incumbent Dan Goldman, union organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier, the neophyte who won a narrow victory over incumbent Adriano Espaillat, and Claire Valdez, who blitzed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso – are, in fact, “not Democrats.”

Everybody’s always said, No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent. And there’s just some sh-t I can’t be in the same tent with,” Carville said.

In case you were wondering, it’s Israel, and continued subservience to Israeli aims as a chief tenet of U.S. foreign policy, that Carville is getting at there.

The big issue for Carville with the three winners in this week’s primaries is with Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old former student activist who has participated in and led pro-Palestinian protests.

She also campaigned on universal healthcare, abolishing ICE and banning super PACs from being able to buy our elections.

“I’ve fought for a free Palestine for years,” she wrote on Twitter last week, in the walkup to the primary, also stressing that she’s “an educator who has seen firsthand how the kids in NYA-13 are getting the short end of the stick. I’m running to invest our taxes in our babies here at home, not in bombs to kill kids abroad.”

A new national poll out yesterday from Quinnipiac University is an indication as to how Avila Chevalier pulled the upset in her primary race.

Per the pollsters, 48 percent of respondents said the U.S. backs Israel too much – among Democrats, it was 66 percent saying so, and 55 percent of independents think that.

“This is the highest percentage of voters thinking that the U.S. is too supportive of Israel since Quinnipiac University first asked this question of registered voters in January 2017,” the pollsters said.

More and more of us don’t like that Trump let himself get talked into a war with Iran that has only emboldened the radical Iranian leadership, which now knows that it can shut down the Strait of Hormuz anytime it wants to, and bring the U.S. and the West to its knees.

Carville’s take on voters in three New York Democratic primaries siding with candidates who want us to take back control of our foreign policy, and redirect the billions that we’re spending on a war that won’t make us any safer, and in fact has made us materially less safe:

“I’m done. I’m not in that f-cking political party,” he said. “I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I’m enthusiastic about that. I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. That’s just not, I just can’t do that.”

Ahem, there’s a wide gulf between wanting to get out from under Israel’s thumb and denying Israel’s right to exist – as Carville is well aware.

The more that he’s out in the media perpetuating that false narrative, the more likely Democrats are to eff up the 2026 midterms.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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