Where to find women’s boxers that are actually stylish

All right, so you have heard that women’s boxers are trending, and you have been debating for some time now whether you should jump on the bandwagon or stick with the ole faithful panties that honestly haven’t been so good to you. You have tried the hipsters, the thongs, the cheekies, and the bikini cuts, and you are either wildly uncomfortable with your front and back wedgie, or you are complaining about your underwear lines seen through your yoga pants. It’s been a battle, and you are starting to wonder if there is any hope in the women’s underwear department.

Then, you heard about women’s boxers. You learned how they are so comfortable, breathable, and versatile. You even learned that people are wearing them on their own as a fashion statement! And you are wondering where in the world you can find those women’s stylish boxers. Well, you’re in luck because women’s boxers are stylish and perfect for your everyday life. Yes, I’m telling you there is hope for the women’s underwear department, and you have the opportunity to lead the charge.

Where to get women’s boxers

When I say that it is easy to find women’s stylish boxers, I mean that it is so incredibly easy. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to go on a treasure hunt through the department store. Getting stylish women’s boxers is as easy as ordering your groceries online and having them delivered to your door.

You can scroll through the stylish collections online at Culprit Underwear while looking in your closet to see all the possible outfits you can make with the women’s boxers you are looking at. One of the best parts is that there are sizing charts you can look at, so you don’t have to guess what a medium is since a medium size is different for everyone. You don’t have to go to the dressing rooms and try each pair in three different sizes to see which one works best. You can simply measure your body at home and use the sizing chart to give you the size option that works best for you. Finding stylish underwear can be made easy when shopping online instead of in the store. And another perk is that they offer a subscription where you can receive women’s boxers every one to three months! This lets you finally clean out that underwear drawer full of old, stretched-out panties with new and comfortable stylish boxers that will keep you on top of your fashion game. It’s pretty simple to sign up for the subscription:

Pick a stylish pair that best suits you

Get 25% off every order

Cancel your drawer anytime starts to overflow with boxers

Are they comfortable?

We all know style is important, but we also know that being comfortable is important for us women too. You don’t have to choose between stylish and comfortable with women’s boxers. You can absolutely have both. Women’s boxers are form fitting, but not squeezing your insides out. They feel like you are being gently hugged by pillows while showing off the assets from the back. They provide you with the snug fit yet the breathing room that is necessary for underneath. With the air flow given, the sweating and the itching are eliminated, as well as the unwanted, creeping wedgies that often happen with overly tight panties. With an elastic waistline and a fitting hem at the mid-thigh, women’s boxers won’t bunch up causing you to have to reach up and pull them back down. They stay put throughout your entire day whether hitting the gym or sitting in the office.

What do I wear them with

Maybe women’s boxers are a new option for you and you are wondering what to wear them with. Well, to put it simply, just about anything. They are perfect under your jeans, yoga pants, or joggers. They are also best for dresses or skirts, so you don’t have to fear the sudden wind gusts that the forecast failed to mention. You can also hit the dance floor and perform all your best moves since showing off your stylish women’s boxers would be a good thing instead of a bad thing. Women’s boxers provide that thin fabric lining between the thighs that you don’t get with dresses or other underwear. This helps to avoid chafing and those red, itchy bumps that appear on the inside of your legs. You no longer have to worry about irritated skin with women’s boxers.

Do I wear them out?

Stylish women’s boxers aren’t made stylish for nothing. You can fill your online cart with your standard black boxers or bold color patterns that show your personality. Then, whichever you choose, you can wear them out and about to your favorite stores, cafes, and parks. They provide the perfect amount of coverage while celebrating the beautiful shapes of women. You can even get bralettes to match to really make a fashion statement.

Maybe you’re not one to wear them out in public, but you do care to have stylish pairs to wear at home, around a significant other, or over to your bestie’s house for a movie marathon. Women’s boxers are ideal for loungewear, doing some cleaning around the house, or going on a hike on a warm day. Let’s just say that you can’t go wrong with having a stylish pair of women’s boxers.

Stylish women’s boxers

Now your question is answered. You know exactly where to find women’s boxers that are stylish. Oh, and comfortable too. Having women’s boxers that are stylish and comfortable is the perfect storm for greatness. You can wear them out to all your everyday places and beyond. Or, you can wear them in and enjoy a mental health day lounging around in your favorite pair of jungle women’s boxers. The choice is up to you, so go pick out your favorites and enjoy the 25% off with your women’s boxers subscription.

Story by Alex Hamilton