Waynesboro suspending bulk collection services due to staffing shortage

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 3:19 pm

The Waynesboro Public Works Department is citing staffing shortages in an announcement that it is suspending bulk collection services.

According to a post on the city’s website on Wednesday, shortages within the Refuse Division are requiring Public Works to focus on regular garbage pickups.

Any bulk collection requests Public Works receives during this time will be logged and addressed in chronological order when the service resumes, according to the web post.

 


