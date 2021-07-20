Warner on U.S., NATO, EU attributing Microsoft hack to China

Published Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021, 9:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S., European Union and NATO allies and partners are now publicly attributing the Microsoft hack to Chinese state-sponsored actors.

“Today’s news makes clear: state-sponsored cyberattacks that threaten our national security and economic stability will be traced and found,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said on Monday. “Cyberattacks aren’t a uniquely American problem; our allies are also grappling with a barrage of cyberattacks coming from our foreign adversaries. It’s why I have long called for building international cyber norms to confront our shared cyber vulnerabilities and why I’m pleased to see joint recognition from our NATO and EU allies about this threat.

“I applaud the Biden administration for publicly exposing the actions of these Chinese state-sponsored actors, pursuing diplomatic cooperation on these threats and for taking additional steps to bolster our cyber defenses. As we take these first steps in an international effort to confront these challenges, there’s still more work to do to address our cyber vulnerabilities,” Warner said.