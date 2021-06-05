Walraven to relocate U.S. HQ, manufacturing peration to Danville-Pittsylvania County

Walraven Inc., a global installation company, will invest $7.15 million to relocate its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operation from Cadillac, Mich., to Danville-Pittsylvania County.

The company will occupy the Cane Creek Shell Building in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park for the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Virginia successfully competed with Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for the project, which will create 46 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam also met with the company CEO in Frankfurt, Germany, during his international marketing mission to Europe last month.

“Walraven is a global giant in the installation systems industry and the company’s decision to relocate to Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to our world-class business environment,” Northam said. “This announcement further demonstrates the strength of Southern Virginia’s economic assets and its commitment to infrastructure, education, and building the workforce of the future. We thank Walraven for choosing the Commonwealth and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Walraven Inc. is part of the Walraven group of companies, which is a family-owned, global market leader of value-added installation systems for mechanical, plumbing, fire, seismic, and electrical industries and applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Walraven manufactures its products in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Spain, Turkey, China, India, Dubai, Canada, and the United States, and sells its high-quality products globally.

Walraven Inc. USA manufactures and markets pipe supports, struts and accessories, and in-wall solutions specifically designed for U.S. plumbing and mechanical applications in North America.

Walraven products are incorporated in a wide range of residential, light commercial, and heavy-duty commercial applications including houses, hotels, high-rises, apartment complexes, schools and universities, airports, multi-use buildings, sports arenas, and industrial facilities.

“The governor and I had a great meeting with Walraven’s leadership on our mission to Europe last month, and we are thrilled to see another global business choose Virginia for its U.S. headquarters,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Danville-Pittsylvania County offers the infrastructure and resources the company needs to increase its share of U.S. and other international markets.”

“Walraven was impressed with the positive business climate and the engagement of the economic development team in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Pelle van Walraven, CEO of Walraven. “We selected Danville because of its availability of property, competitive proposals, engaging community, commitment and investment in technical education, and access to markets. Walraven is looking forward to implementing its global strategy in the U.S. and building a ‘multinational with a heart’ in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Development Authority, and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $48,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.

Walraven is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Walraven’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Northam Administration and the Virginia General Assembly.

Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

“We continue to make great strides in reimagining our city and the Dan River Region, and this announcement today is further evidence of those efforts,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “Once again, as we celebrate this announcement, let us also celebrate the partnerships in place that brought us to this point. On behalf of the City of Danville, I want to thank Walraven for choosing to call our city and region its home.”

“I am thankful that Walraven is committing to locate in the Cane Creek Centre in Pittsylvania County and provide high-quality jobs in our region,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Having yet another proven employer choose to locate in Pittsylvania County is a testament to the quality of our workforce and business environment.”

“This announcement represents our continued regional effort to create and foster a business-friendly environment that can meet the needs of globally active companies such as Walraven,” said Sherman Saunders, chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Development Authority. “We welcome Walraven to our community, and we wish the company great success.”

“The ingenuity and commitment to smart, value-added solutions for every installation product that Walraven produces ensures the integrity of large structures and buildings—and this requires the right combination of skilled workers, innovation, and technology,” said Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “We are proud that Walraven has entrusted our region’s skilled workers and workforce training pipeline to bring its North American Headquarters to fruition, and we assure you that our people will not let you down.”

“What a great day for Southern Virginia and Danville-Pittsylvania County,” said Tobacco Commission Vice-Chair Delegate Lashrecse Aird. “The Tobacco Commission works hard to attract top employers to the regions we serve and Walraven choosing to locate its North American headquarters here goes to show that Southern Virginia can compete with anyone. I want to welcome Walraven to our Southern Virginia business community and wish the company the best as they make Danville-Pittsylvania County its new home.”

“Walraven will be another valuable asset to our local economy and an integral part of our manufacturing industry in Southside Virginia,” said State Sen. William M. Stanley. “This announcement is a big win for Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as the 46 future employees and their families that will be hired from our region, proving once again why this is the best place to do business.”

“Our region is very fortunate to have Walraven bring its manufacturing facility to Cane Creek Centre,” said Del. Danny Marshall. “Bringing technical jobs and a $7 million investment to our community, the Walraven corporate family is warmly welcomed by our families. We look forward to years of great success together and sincerely appreciate Walraven choosing our area.”

