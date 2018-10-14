VSU Aquaculture Field Day set for Oct. 17

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Limited-scale aquaculture production for the local market is the theme of the 31st Annual Aquaculture Field Day at Virginia State University. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the university’s Randolph Farm, 4415 River Road.

Keynote speakers are Mickey and Ann Rosenfeld, tilapia producers from Isle of Wight County. They will speak about integrating their indoor tank fish production with other farm products they raise.

“Growing consumer demand for healthy, locally produced foods has spurred the growth of aquaculture nationwide,” said Dr. Brian Nerrie, assistant professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension aquaculture specialist at VSU. “At this year’s Aquaculture Field Day, participants will gain valuable information about viable aquaculture opportunities that can be added to their existing farming operations.”

Participants can learn about fish and shrimp processing; smoking; innovative cage culture; pond culture of catfish, largemouth bass and freshwater shrimp; bird control; tilapia hatcheries and greenhouse culture; and aquaponics and hydroponics. The field day is also an opportunity for new and experienced growers to network.

Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch. To register, visit ext.vsu.edu/calendar, click on the event and then click on the registration link.

For further assistance, contact Debra B. Jones at dbjones@vsu.edu or 804-524-5496 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment