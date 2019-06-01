VMI Basketball adds three signees in spring cycle

VMI Basketball has added three scholarship signees to its 2019-20 recruiting class.

The addition of 6-5 SG Sean Conway, 6-0 PG, Travis Evee, and 6-1 PG Kam Curfman brings the total number of signees for next season to four as 6-5 SG Louis Tang inked during the November signing period.

Sean Conway, SG, 6-5, 205, Fairfield, Conn. (Cushing Academy/Warde High School)

Finished high school career with just under 1,200 points and was Warde High School all-time leading scorer…averaged 31.5 points as a senior to lead the state of Connecticut in scoring and had the highest points per game average since 1980…was FCIAC Player of the Year in 2018 and also averaged 13.5 RPG…averaged 12.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG in 2018-19 at Cushing Academy…two-time All FCIAC first team selection and named All-State first team and USA Today 2018 All-USA CT first team…had four 40 point games in his prep career…participated in the JCC School/Schoolgirl Classic – the oldest running high school all-star game in the country – and scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds… plans to major in International Studies/Psychology.

Kam Curfman, PG, 6-1, 175, North Bethesda, Md. (Georgetown Prep)

Four-year letterman at Georgetown Prep and served as team captain…averaged 11.5 PPG, 2.9 APG, and 2.9 RPG…played on District Basketball Club AAU National Showcase Champions…averaged 19.3 points and 3.4 rebounds with two assists in Dematha Summer League…earned First Honors and Dean’s List two years…plans to major in psychology.

Travis Evee, PG, 6-0, 170, Randolph, Mass. (Vermont Academy/BC High School)

Averaged 23 points, 4 assists, and two steals per game for Vermont Academy in 2018-19 and was named to the All-NEPSAC team…set the Vermont Academy single season record for most 3-point field goals made in a season with 104…finished his BC High career as the school’s career leading scorer with over 1,400 points and averaged 21 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game and was a three-time conference All-Star and twice All-Scholastic honoree…played AAU Basketball for Metro Boston…honor roll student.

