VMI Baseball: Important series on the road at Furman this weekend for Keydets

The VMI baseball team travels to Furman this weekend for an important Southern Conference series. The Keydets have just one more SoCon series after this weekend, hosting UNCG May 10-12.

Multimedia: Friday Live Stats – Friday SoCon Network – Saturday Live Stats –Saturday SoCon Network – Sunday Live Stats – Sunday SoCon Network

The Furman series is scheduled for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

The Keydets took two out of three from the Paladins last year in Lexington. VMI won the first two games of the series 12-1 and 13-7, with current Keydet Callen Nuccio going 4-7 in the two contests with two walks and Jake Huggins delivering four hits in the two victories.

Furman dropped two of three games last weekend to Kansas. The Paladins are 18-26 overall and 7-8 in SoCon action.

VMI defeated Longwood 14-7 on Tuesday and fell to VCU 11-2 on Wednesday in non-conference play. Nathan Loyd went 4-4 against the Lancers and Ryan Hatten and Jon Clines each hit home runs.

Nuccio is on a 15-game hitting streak, dating back to April 7. He is hitting .328 over that span with 21 hits, including six doubles. Junior right-hander Zak Kent has 109 strikeouts heading into his projected Sunday start, just three shy of the school record for Ks in a single season (112, Josh Winder, 2017).

