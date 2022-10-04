Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
vmhc to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become u s citizens
Local

VMHC to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become U.S. citizens

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
U.S. citizen
Submitted photo

This fall, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer free citizenship preparation classes to help prepare aspiring new citizens to take the U.S. citizenship test.

For eight consecutive Wednesday evenings from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14, museum staff will help prepare aspiring citizens with civics and history lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. The classes will run from 6:30-8 p.m.

Unlike other citizenship classes, this course will allow for participants to interact with original historical objects, books, maps and documents.

Participants will also receive free study material to continue their preparation after the class ends.

The citizenship preparation classes also provides participant’s  the perfect opportunity to visit and utilize the museum’s traveling exhibition “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” as a resource for the citizenship test. This exhibition examines the government’s founding and the continuing story of America’s bold experiment in a “government of, by, and for the people.” Participants will be able to walk through the story of American democracy from its very start and explore five interactive themes that explain the guiding principles the United States operates from.

“In our efforts to continue supporting the community, we are excited to be a resource to those that wish to take the next steps in becoming U.S. citizens,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture said in a news release. “No matter where you are in your journey to becoming a citizen, we encourage you to come to your state history museum and let us help support you.”

Pre-registration is recommended, but guests may register at the door on the evening of the first class.

VMHC is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

For more information or to register for classes, visit VirginiaHistory.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt.

mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham

I was in Washington, D.C., three years ago – Oct. 2, 2019 – for the premiere of “AEW Dynamite,” and I’m lucky enough to be able to be back in D.C. this week for the three-year anniversary show.

irs taxes
,

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
,

Bill would lower gas prices, block petroleum exports to Chinese Communist Party
Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
,

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Rebecca Barnabi