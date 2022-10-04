VMHC to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become U.S. citizens

This fall, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer free citizenship preparation classes to help prepare aspiring new citizens to take the U.S. citizenship test.

For eight consecutive Wednesday evenings from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14, museum staff will help prepare aspiring citizens with civics and history lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. The classes will run from 6:30-8 p.m.

Unlike other citizenship classes, this course will allow for participants to interact with original historical objects, books, maps and documents.

Participants will also receive free study material to continue their preparation after the class ends.

The citizenship preparation classes also provides participant’s the perfect opportunity to visit and utilize the museum’s traveling exhibition “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” as a resource for the citizenship test. This exhibition examines the government’s founding and the continuing story of America’s bold experiment in a “government of, by, and for the people.” Participants will be able to walk through the story of American democracy from its very start and explore five interactive themes that explain the guiding principles the United States operates from.

“In our efforts to continue supporting the community, we are excited to be a resource to those that wish to take the next steps in becoming U.S. citizens,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture said in a news release. “No matter where you are in your journey to becoming a citizen, we encourage you to come to your state history museum and let us help support you.”

Pre-registration is recommended, but guests may register at the door on the evening of the first class.

VMHC is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

For more information or to register for classes, visit VirginiaHistory.org