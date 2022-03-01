Virtual conversation with ACPD’s new chief of police set for Thursday

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 8:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tune in for a live conversation on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the new chief of Albemarle County Police, Col. Sean Reeves, and Communications and Public Engagement Director Emily Kilroy as they discuss upcoming initiatives and goals of the Albemarle County Police Department.

The conversation will be livestreamed on Zoom and on ACPD’s Facebook page. Community members will have an opportunity to submit questions to the new Chief of Police. Questions will be limited to available time.

Reeves and Kilroy will discuss a variety of topics, including the current state of law enforcement in Albemarle County, the role of geo-policing in the community, and the priorities of the incoming ACPD command staff.

Unable to attend? A recording will be shared after the event. And as always, questions and comments can be emailed to AsktheChief@albemarle.org.