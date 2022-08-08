Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1.
Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
The first houses were built along the river in the mid-1970s, and now more than 120 communities call Lake Anna home.
Vacasa, a vacation rental management platform, ranks the top 25 markets to purchase a vacation home based on capitalization rate or rate of return on investment.
Lake Anna’s capitalization rate is 12.2 percent with a median home sale price of $435,000. Annual gross rental revenue in Lake Anna is $81,000.
No. 4 on Vacasa’s report is Corolla, N.C. and Nags Head is at no. 17.