Virginia ticket wins $1M, two tickets win $10K, as Mega Millions jackpot leaps to $790M
Mega Millions excitement is growing in Virginia. Of all the tickets bought in Virginia for the Friday, July 22, drawing, more than 95,000 ended up winning a prize. That includes one ticket that won $1 million and two tickets that each won $10,000.
Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $790 million.
The ticket that won $1 million was bought online at valottery.com by a Chesapeake resident. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. The Virginia Lottery gives players the ability to purchase Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 tickets online, along with dozens of instant games available only online. Visit https://www.valottery.com/lotteryonline for more information.
The two tickets that each won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. They were bought at:
- 7-Eleven, 6501 Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield
- Food Lion, 15432 Rogers Clark Boulevard in Bowling Green
The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 14-40-60-64-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16.
With Tuesday’s estimated $790 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full $790 million before taxes in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $464.4 million before taxes.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.