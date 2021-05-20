Virginia Tech well represented on Athlon Preseason All-ACC Football squad

Eleven Virginia Tech football student-athletes were recognized by Athlon Sports on Thursday as members of its 2021 All-ACC Preseason Football Team.

Defensive end Amare’ Barno, tight end James Mitchell and cornerback Jermaine Waller headlined Tech’s honorees on Athlon’s first-team unit, while cornerback Chamarri Conner and guard Lecitus Smith earned second-team recognition.

Complete Athlon Sports 2021 All-ACC Preseason Football Team: athlonsports.com/college-football/acc-football-2021-all-conference-team

First Team

DE Amare’ Barno: A converted linebacker, Barno made an immediate impact in his initial season playing defensive end for the Hokies in 2021. Barno recorded 43 total tackles on the season, including 28 solo stops. The Blythewood, South Carolina native led the ACC and ranked third among Power Five players with 16.0 TFL. He tied with Tech DE Justus Reed for eighth in the league with 6.5 sacks.

Second Team

G Lecitus Smith: A member of the Hokies’ talented offensive line, Smith was a key ingredient in helping RB Khalil Herbert have such an outstanding season in 2020. He started all 11 contests for the Hokies at left guard. He was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week (10/11/20) after the Hokies racked up 260 yards and four rushing scores at then-No. 8 North Carolina. Smith was part of a Tech offensive front that helped the squad lead the ACC in rushing a year ago.

Third Team

DT Norell Pollard: Pollard has played in 24 games (13 starts) in his first two seasons with the Hokies. The Apopka, Florida product registered 30 total tackles, as well as 4.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks in 2020. He earned second-team All-Freshman honors from PFF College in 2019 after posting 22 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, three QB hurries and a fumble recovery in 2019.

Fourth Team

OL Brock Hoffman: A 2020 first-team All-ACC pick of ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain, Hoffman started all 11 contests at center and helped the Hokies rush for 240.1 yards per game which led the ACC a year ago. An honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad, the Statesboro, N.C. native was part of an offensive line that helped Tech score 27 rushing TDs on the season in 2020. In total, the Hokies amassed better than 200 rushing yards eight times, 250+ six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions a year ago. Hoffman was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice last season (9/28/20) and (11/2/20).

