Virginia Tech makes it five in row: Hokies down Syracuse, 71-59

Published Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 9:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has moved to .500 in the ACC after a big win over Syracuse on Saturday, 71-59 at Cassell Coliseum.

The victory is the Hokies’ fifth straight and moves them to 15-10 overall and firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Justyn Mutts had a career night, recording a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Keve Aluma had 20 points, two steals and two blocks. Hunter Cattoor finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while also scoring his team’s first nine points of the game with three three-pointers.

Tech trailed 26-2 but ended the first half with a 7-0 run to take a 31-26 lead at the break. In the second half, things got even tighter, but the Hokies went on a 9-0 late in the half to blow it open.

The Hokies did not trail in the second half, while also recording an assist on 87 percent of their field goals. Mike Young’s team also had just four turnovers on the night.

Sophomore Darius Maddox came off the bench with 10 points of his own.

On the Syracuse side, Buddy Boeheim had a team-high 21 points, while Joe Girard had 16. The Orange got just two points from its bench while Tech got 14.

Next up for the Hokies is Virginia at home on Valentine’s Day.

Story by Roger Gonzalez