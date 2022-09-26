Menu
virginia state prison inmates indicted in murders at wallen ridge red onion
Local

Virginia state prison inmates indicted in murders at Wallen Ridge, Red Onion

Chris Graham
Last updated:
jail police
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted.

Thirty-four year old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Nov. 20, 2021.

William Pettigrew, 38, was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges in the Jan. 4, 2022, death of 37-year-old Anwar Phillips at Red Onion State Prison.

Crenshaw and Pettigrew were each indicted on Sept. 21.

Arraignment dates for Crenshaw and Pettigrew have not been scheduled.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

