Virginia state prison inmates indicted in murders at Wallen Ridge, Red Onion

Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted.

Thirty-four year old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Nov. 20, 2021.

William Pettigrew, 38, was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges in the Jan. 4, 2022, death of 37-year-old Anwar Phillips at Red Onion State Prison.

Crenshaw and Pettigrew were each indicted on Sept. 21.

Arraignment dates for Crenshaw and Pettigrew have not been scheduled.