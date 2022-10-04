virginia state police seeking tips in interstate 64 shooting in newport news

Virginia State Police is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 64 between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News.

A 2020 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-64 when it passed a red Ford Mustang. As the Honda passed by, it was shot at least twice by one of two males in the Mustang. The Mustang, described as a late-model with large, aftermarket rims, then exited I-64.

A juvenile female riding in the Honda was struck and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She was one of our occupants in the Honda.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 64 eastbound, in the vicinity of the Victory Boulevard and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the #Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at [email protected].