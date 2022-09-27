virginia governor donates third quarter salary to stafford county non profit

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to G3 Community Services in Stafford County.

G3 is a veteran owned and operated non-profit organization focused on providing student mentorship through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce.

The non-profit received $43,750 from the Virginia governor and his wife during a check presentation on Monday.

“The mission of G3 Community Services is to restore, inspire and empower the family unit while focusing on mission rather than self,” Youngkin said in a press release. “This organization exemplifies the heart and spirit of Virginia. I am pleased to donate this quarter’s salary to G3 Community Services to support their continued efforts to uplift families and localities across the Commonwealth.”

G3 was founded by Vernon Green Jr., a retired Army Chief Warrant Officer.

“Investing in the lives and livelihoods of others is a blessed vocation,” First Lady Suzanne Youngkin said in the press release. “It’s heartwarming to see the good being done for students, citizens and military-servants through veteran-run G3 Community Services.”

Cutline: Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present a check to G³ Community Services in Stafford, Va., on September 26, 2022. Official photo by Christian Martinez, Office of the Governor.