Virginia DEQ wraps expert panel meetings on Bristol Landfill

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has concluded the two-day expert panel meetings to address issues at the City of Bristol Landfill.

The panel – organized by DEQ and supported with emergency funds – is made up of 10 experts from across the country charged with recommending a course of action to mitigate odor control issues based on the best technical measures and practices available.

The expert panel, chaired by Mark A. Widdowson, Ph.D., P.E., Department Head of the Charles E. Via, Jr., Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, met with city officials and their consulting engineers to review the landfill’s history and construction, operating procedures and efforts taken to date. The panel evaluated issues related to odor emissions, feasibility of continued operation and landfill closure.

Virginia Tech will now prepare a technical report consolidating the recommendations of the panel members, and will continue to coordinate with panel members on the final technical report that will be completed by the end of April, delivered to the city and available on DEQ’s website.

“Working with the panel, the City of Bristol and its consultants has been a very productive experience,” said DEQ Director Mike Rolband. “The bottom line is we want to provide actionable recommendations that will provide the City of Bristol residents with much needed relief. City Manager Randy Eads, city staff, and Draper Aden’s professionalism and support were integral in making this panel’s meeting a success.”

“The panel made considerable progress on reaching consensus on a course of action,” said Mark Widdowson. “The diversity of opinion and intercommunication among panel members has been integral to creating a solution better than any of us could have formed alone.”

“The City of Bristol appreciates DEQ’s initiative and leadership to organize this panel of nationally recognized experts in order to help the city solve the odor issue that has impacted the Bristol community,” said Bristol City Manager Randy Eads. “The city is looking forward to seeing the final report and implementing the solutions recommended by the experts.”

For more information and updates on the Bristol Landfill, visit the DEQ website at www.DEQ.Virginia.gov/get-involved/topics-of-interest/bristol-landfill.

