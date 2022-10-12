virginia department of forestry launches online seedling store

The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF.

In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several seedling packs with species selected for specific qualities (fall colors, pollinators, riparian buffers and wildlife).

For landowners with other goals in mind, VDOF nurseries grow a variety of pine and spruce species, as well as dozens of hardwood varieties used to establish timber stands, pulpwood crops, Christmas tree plantations, wildlife habitats, stream bank stabilization and urban forests.

“Seedlings are grown and sold directly from Virginia Department of Forestry’s self-supporting nurseries and are raised specifically to thrive here in Virginia,” said assistant forestry manager at the Augusta Nursery Josh McLaughlin. “This year’s crop is 63 percent larger than last year’s, thanks in part to all those across Virginia who helped us during last year’s annual acorn collection.”

Trees ordered online may be picked up at Augusta Nursery in Crimora or will be delivered between Feb. 22 and April 26, 2023.

Seedlings may be ordered in quantities ranging from five to 25,000.

Supplies are limited. Orders will be accepted through April 2023.

To browse the seedling catalog, visit BuyVaTrees.com.

To discuss your tree-planting goals, contact your local VDOF forester.