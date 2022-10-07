Menu
virginia community action project awarded 1 2 million for pilot diaper program
Politics

Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
baby clothes
(© Oksana Kuzmina – stock.adobe.com)

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million.

Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.

The funding will enable the VACAP to pilot and research the delivery of diapers and wraparound services to families across the Commonwealth.

“Diapers are essential for the health and well-being of babies and toddlers but can be a costly challenge for struggling families,” U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin of Virginia said in the press release. By increasing access to diapers, this pilot program will provide families with some security and peace of mind while easing a significant financial burden. Diapers are not optional equipment for babies and toddlers. This program and federal funding are welcome news and will make a meaningful difference for struggling parents in our Commonwealth.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

