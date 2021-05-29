Virginia ABC stores to close early Memorial Day

Virginians enjoying the kickoff to summer will be able to purchase spirits, mixers and Virginia wines on Memorial Day. All Virginia ABC stores will remain open until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 394 stores, including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location, can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages to enjoy their spirits responsibly and never drink and drive.

