Veterans groups present free computers to VCU student veterans

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services presented 30 laptop computers to Virginia Commonwealth University to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses currently enrolled at the University at a special ceremony held on February 3 on the VCU campus.

These laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the DVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The refurbished computers are obtained from Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans. This initiative is made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

During 2021, 225 laptop computers were donated to eligible student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and Tyler Community Colleges through this ongoing program.

DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade noted, “I am very pleased to join with Stephen Ross, VCU Director of Military Student Services, and his colleagues to provide these laptops to these student veterans and spouses. One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. This project is the result of a collaborative effort among VCU, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency that can make a real difference. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial support from the Altria Group that made this project a reality here in the Commonwealth.”

“VCU Military Student Services has had a great working relationship with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation for quite some time,” said VCU Director of Military Student Services Stephen Ross. “Their various divisions

and programs such as the Virginia Women Veterans Program, the Education Symposium, the

Virginia War Memorial and more have brought us together on numerous occasions to help our military-affiliated students. Partnering with DVS, VVSF, the Altria Group and Tech for Troops on this laptop donation initiative is one more opportunity for VCU to be part of something that moves the needle for our students. Having access to quality laptops is essential to our students so they can set the bar higher with their academic accomplishments. We are proud to be part of this impactful program.”

“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and DVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/military-education-and-workforce-initiative/vccslaptopapplication.

Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, DVS Director of Education Programs, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.