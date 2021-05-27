VDOT supports your clear cruise toward Memorial Day cookouts

VDOT will make Memorial Day weekend travel easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 28 until noon on Tuesday, June 1.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Travel trend maps

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the 2018 and 2019 Memorial Day holiday periods.

While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.

Northern Virginia

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

– HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

– Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

Stay safe

It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

