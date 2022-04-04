VDOT mobilizing contractors to stabilize slope on Afton Mountain

VDOT will begin a preventive project next week to shore up a section of Afton Mountain just beneath the scenic view overlook near mile marker 100 on Interstate 64 Eastbound and above U.S. 250 westbound in Nelson County.

During work, which begins Monday, April 11, VDOT will close access to both scenic overlooks to allow for equipment and work crews. At the onset, U.S. 250 will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. Once concrete barriers are in place, VDOT will open that section of road to two lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Engineers first identified the area as a possible problem spot during the spring of 2021. VDOT constantly monitors rock outcroppings near roadways by watching for rock movement and comparing photographs, taken over time, to detect changes.

The process to stabilize the mountainside involves drilling deep into the rock with bolts to secure a special mesh which will keep the outcropping in place. It will cost about $197,000.

U.S. 250 will remain open while the work is ongoing, which, weather permitting, will be completed in about a month.

