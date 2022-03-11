VDOT: Make preparations for snow in weekend forecast in Virginia

VDOT urges residents to prepare for a winter storm that is forecast to arrive early Saturday morning and may drop two to three inches of heavy snow across the district, with highest amounts in the western counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The snow will be followed by high winds and temperatures plummeting into the teens overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. The predicted snow total has increased since yesterday; VDOT urges motorists to pay attention to local weather forecasts and to use extreme caution if they must travel during the storm. The high winds may bring down trees and other debris, which could create road hazards for drivers.

VDOT crews will report to work early Saturday morning to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

VDOT urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm since road conditions are likely to be hazardous, with blowing snow and icing overnight Saturday. Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.