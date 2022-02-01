VDOT crash truck worker killed in early-morning crash on Interstate 81

Published Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A two-vehicle crash in Augusta County in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 233 mile marker has claimed the life of a VDOT crash truck worker.

A highway work zone crash truck, contracted by VDOT, was stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81 as the highway work zone crew was setting up cones to establish the work zone early Tuesday. A tractor-trailer traveling north in the left lane on I-81 rear-ended the crash truck at approximately 4:33 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The impact of the crash caused the crash truck, a Ford F-650, to run into the median and overturn. The tractor-trailer also ran off the left side of the interstate and came to rest in the median.

The driver of the crash truck, Shawn P. Dick, 32, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died at the scene. The crash truck had its arrow board activated and amber lights flashing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old male from Baltimore, Md., was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.