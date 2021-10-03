VDEM announces EMPG funding allocations

Virginia Department of Emergency ManagementThe Virginia Department of Emergency Management has announced the award of more than $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The EMPG program provides resources to assist local governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the Federal government provides coordination, guidance, and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system. “I am proud of this substantial investment in emergency preparedness across the Commonwealth,” said the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. The COVID-19 pandemic and rising threat of climate change has shown us that our local communities need the resources to prepare for an emergency of any calamity and this grant funding will allow them to achieve that goal.”

“VDEM continues to support the local emergency managers by ensuring they have the resources to support their community,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown. “This grant program provides the opportunity for the commonwealth to build and sustain critical capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.”

Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.

FY2021 EMPG Funding Allocations

Accomack County $7,500
Albermarle County $25,452
Alexandria City of $60,904
Alleghany County $7,500
Amelia County $7,500
Amherst County $14,911
Appomattox County $7,500
Arlington County $72,527
Augusta County $14,882
Bath County $7,500
Bedford County $13,304
Bland County $7,500
Botetourt County $7,500
Bristol City of $15,500
Brunswick County $7,500
Buchanan County $7,500
Buckingham County $7,500
Buena Vista City of $7,500
Campbell County $13,805
Caroline County $12,120
Carroll County $7,500
Charles City County $14,034
Charlotte County $7,500
Charlottesville City of $7,500
Chesapeake City of $71,284
Chesterfield County $76,409
Chincoteague Town $7,500
Christiansburg Town $7,500
Clarke County $7,500
Colonial Heights City of $7,500
Covington City of $9,346
Craig County $7,500
Culpeper County $10,751
Cumberland County $7,500
Danville City of $27,013
Dickenson County $7,500
Dinwiddie County $7,500
Emporia City of $10,285
Essex County $13,316
Fairfax City of $7,500
Fairfax County $109,897
Falls Church City $7,500
Farmville Town $12,180
Fauquier County $17,725
Floyd County $7,500
Fluvanna County $7,500
Franklin City of $16,595
Franklin County $36,498
Fredericksburg County $10,680
Frederick County $16,297
Galax City of $7,500
Giles County $7,500
Gloucester County $13,644
Goochland County $16,904
Grayson County $7,500
Greene County $7,500
Greensville County $7,500
Halifax County $12,196
Hampton City of $70,740
Hanover County $22,997
Harrisonburg City of $7,500
Henrico County $67,504
Henry County $26,164
Highland County $7,500
Hopewell City of $42,959
Isle of Wight County $7,500
James City County $39,978
King and Queen County $7,500
King George County $12,820
King William County $7,500
Lancaster County $7,500
Lee County $7,500
Lexington City of $7,500
Loudoun County $73,546
Louisa County $17,607
Lunenburg County $7,500
Lynchburg City $23,423
Madison County $7,500
Manassas City $7,500
Manassas Park City $7,500
Martinsville City of $7,500
Mathews County $7,500
Mecklenburg County $7,500
Middlesex County $7,500
Montgomery County $14,757
Nelson County $7,500
New Kent County $27,932
Newport News City of $93,035
Norfolk City of $113,617
Northampton County $7,500
Northumberland County $7,500
Norton City of $7,500
Nottoway County $7,500
Orange County $7,900
Page County $7,500
Patrick County $7,500
Petersburg City of $10,675
Pittsylvania County $22,803
Poquoson City of $7,500
Portsmouth City of $57,992
Powhatan County $7,500
Prince Edward County $9,436
Prince George County $25,231
Prince William County $59,819
Pulaski County $16,904
Radford City of $7,500
Rappahannock County $7,500
Richmond City of $85,630
Richmond County $7,500
Roanoke City of $53,387
Roanoke County $21,282
Rockbridge County $7,500
Rockingham County $19,022
Russell County $7,500
Salem City of $13,483
Scott County $13,810
Shenandoah County $23,509
Smyth County $7,500
South Boston Town $7,500
Southampton County $7,500
Spotsylvania County $40,579
Stafford County $49,164
Staunton City of $7,500
Suffolk City of $21,781
Surry County $7,500
Sussex County $7,500
Tazewell County $7,500
Vinton Town $7,500
Virginia Beach City of $102,914
Warren County $7,500
Washington County $9,015
Waynesboro City of $7,500
Westmoreland County $7,500
West Point Town of $7,500
Williamsburg City of $7,500
Winchester City of $8,905
Wise County $7,500
Wythe County $13,017
York County $50,335

 


