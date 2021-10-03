VDEM announces EMPG funding allocations
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has announced the award of more than $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.
The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.
The EMPG program provides resources to assist local governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the Federal government provides coordination, guidance, and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system. “I am proud of this substantial investment in emergency preparedness across the Commonwealth,” said the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. The COVID-19 pandemic and rising threat of climate change has shown us that our local communities need the resources to prepare for an emergency of any calamity and this grant funding will allow them to achieve that goal.”
“VDEM continues to support the local emergency managers by ensuring they have the resources to support their community,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown. “This grant program provides the opportunity for the commonwealth to build and sustain critical capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.”
Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.
FY2021 EMPG Funding Allocations
|Accomack County
|$7,500
|Albermarle County
|$25,452
|Alexandria City of
|$60,904
|Alleghany County
|$7,500
|Amelia County
|$7,500
|Amherst County
|$14,911
|Appomattox County
|$7,500
|Arlington County
|$72,527
|Augusta County
|$14,882
|Bath County
|$7,500
|Bedford County
|$13,304
|Bland County
|$7,500
|Botetourt County
|$7,500
|Bristol City of
|$15,500
|Brunswick County
|$7,500
|Buchanan County
|$7,500
|Buckingham County
|$7,500
|Buena Vista City of
|$7,500
|Campbell County
|$13,805
|Caroline County
|$12,120
|Carroll County
|$7,500
|Charles City County
|$14,034
|Charlotte County
|$7,500
|Charlottesville City of
|$7,500
|Chesapeake City of
|$71,284
|Chesterfield County
|$76,409
|Chincoteague Town
|$7,500
|Christiansburg Town
|$7,500
|Clarke County
|$7,500
|Colonial Heights City of
|$7,500
|Covington City of
|$9,346
|Craig County
|$7,500
|Culpeper County
|$10,751
|Cumberland County
|$7,500
|Danville City of
|$27,013
|Dickenson County
|$7,500
|Dinwiddie County
|$7,500
|Emporia City of
|$10,285
|Essex County
|$13,316
|Fairfax City of
|$7,500
|Fairfax County
|$109,897
|Falls Church City
|$7,500
|Farmville Town
|$12,180
|Fauquier County
|$17,725
|Floyd County
|$7,500
|Fluvanna County
|$7,500
|Franklin City of
|$16,595
|Franklin County
|$36,498
|Fredericksburg County
|$10,680
|Frederick County
|$16,297
|Galax City of
|$7,500
|Giles County
|$7,500
|Gloucester County
|$13,644
|Goochland County
|$16,904
|Grayson County
|$7,500
|Greene County
|$7,500
|Greensville County
|$7,500
|Halifax County
|$12,196
|Hampton City of
|$70,740
|Hanover County
|$22,997
|Harrisonburg City of
|$7,500
|Henrico County
|$67,504
|Henry County
|$26,164
|Highland County
|$7,500
|Hopewell City of
|$42,959
|Isle of Wight County
|$7,500
|James City County
|$39,978
|King and Queen County
|$7,500
|King George County
|$12,820
|King William County
|$7,500
|Lancaster County
|$7,500
|Lee County
|$7,500
|Lexington City of
|$7,500
|Loudoun County
|$73,546
|Louisa County
|$17,607
|Lunenburg County
|$7,500
|Lynchburg City
|$23,423
|Madison County
|$7,500
|Manassas City
|$7,500
|Manassas Park City
|$7,500
|Martinsville City of
|$7,500
|Mathews County
|$7,500
|Mecklenburg County
|$7,500
|Middlesex County
|$7,500
|Montgomery County
|$14,757
|Nelson County
|$7,500
|New Kent County
|$27,932
|Newport News City of
|$93,035
|Norfolk City of
|$113,617
|Northampton County
|$7,500
|Northumberland County
|$7,500
|Norton City of
|$7,500
|Nottoway County
|$7,500
|Orange County
|$7,900
|Page County
|$7,500
|Patrick County
|$7,500
|Petersburg City of
|$10,675
|Pittsylvania County
|$22,803
|Poquoson City of
|$7,500
|Portsmouth City of
|$57,992
|Powhatan County
|$7,500
|Prince Edward County
|$9,436
|Prince George County
|$25,231
|Prince William County
|$59,819
|Pulaski County
|$16,904
|Radford City of
|$7,500
|Rappahannock County
|$7,500
|Richmond City of
|$85,630
|Richmond County
|$7,500
|Roanoke City of
|$53,387
|Roanoke County
|$21,282
|Rockbridge County
|$7,500
|Rockingham County
|$19,022
|Russell County
|$7,500
|Salem City of
|$13,483
|Scott County
|$13,810
|Shenandoah County
|$23,509
|Smyth County
|$7,500
|South Boston Town
|$7,500
|Southampton County
|$7,500
|Spotsylvania County
|$40,579
|Stafford County
|$49,164
|Staunton City of
|$7,500
|Suffolk City of
|$21,781
|Surry County
|$7,500
|Sussex County
|$7,500
|Tazewell County
|$7,500
|Vinton Town
|$7,500
|Virginia Beach City of
|$102,914
|Warren County
|$7,500
|Washington County
|$9,015
|Waynesboro City of
|$7,500
|Westmoreland County
|$7,500
|West Point Town of
|$7,500
|Williamsburg City of
|$7,500
|Winchester City of
|$8,905
|Wise County
|$7,500
|Wythe County
|$13,017
|York County
|$50,335