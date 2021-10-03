VDEM announces EMPG funding allocations

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has announced the award of more than $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The EMPG program provides resources to assist local governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the Federal government provides coordination, guidance, and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system. “I am proud of this substantial investment in emergency preparedness across the Commonwealth,” said the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. The COVID-19 pandemic and rising threat of climate change has shown us that our local communities need the resources to prepare for an emergency of any calamity and this grant funding will allow them to achieve that goal.”

“VDEM continues to support the local emergency managers by ensuring they have the resources to support their community,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown. “This grant program provides the opportunity for the commonwealth to build and sustain critical capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.”

Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.

FY2021 EMPG Funding Allocations

Accomack County $7,500 Albermarle County $25,452 Alexandria City of $60,904 Alleghany County $7,500 Amelia County $7,500 Amherst County $14,911 Appomattox County $7,500 Arlington County $72,527 Augusta County $14,882 Bath County $7,500 Bedford County $13,304 Bland County $7,500 Botetourt County $7,500 Bristol City of $15,500 Brunswick County $7,500 Buchanan County $7,500 Buckingham County $7,500 Buena Vista City of $7,500 Campbell County $13,805 Caroline County $12,120 Carroll County $7,500 Charles City County $14,034 Charlotte County $7,500 Charlottesville City of $7,500 Chesapeake City of $71,284 Chesterfield County $76,409 Chincoteague Town $7,500 Christiansburg Town $7,500 Clarke County $7,500 Colonial Heights City of $7,500 Covington City of $9,346 Craig County $7,500 Culpeper County $10,751 Cumberland County $7,500 Danville City of $27,013 Dickenson County $7,500 Dinwiddie County $7,500 Emporia City of $10,285 Essex County $13,316 Fairfax City of $7,500 Fairfax County $109,897 Falls Church City $7,500 Farmville Town $12,180 Fauquier County $17,725 Floyd County $7,500 Fluvanna County $7,500 Franklin City of $16,595 Franklin County $36,498 Fredericksburg County $10,680 Frederick County $16,297 Galax City of $7,500 Giles County $7,500 Gloucester County $13,644 Goochland County $16,904 Grayson County $7,500 Greene County $7,500 Greensville County $7,500 Halifax County $12,196 Hampton City of $70,740 Hanover County $22,997 Harrisonburg City of $7,500 Henrico County $67,504 Henry County $26,164 Highland County $7,500 Hopewell City of $42,959 Isle of Wight County $7,500 James City County $39,978 King and Queen County $7,500 King George County $12,820 King William County $7,500 Lancaster County $7,500 Lee County $7,500 Lexington City of $7,500 Loudoun County $73,546 Louisa County $17,607 Lunenburg County $7,500 Lynchburg City $23,423 Madison County $7,500 Manassas City $7,500 Manassas Park City $7,500 Martinsville City of $7,500 Mathews County $7,500 Mecklenburg County $7,500 Middlesex County $7,500 Montgomery County $14,757 Nelson County $7,500 New Kent County $27,932 Newport News City of $93,035 Norfolk City of $113,617 Northampton County $7,500 Northumberland County $7,500 Norton City of $7,500 Nottoway County $7,500 Orange County $7,900 Page County $7,500 Patrick County $7,500 Petersburg City of $10,675 Pittsylvania County $22,803 Poquoson City of $7,500 Portsmouth City of $57,992 Powhatan County $7,500 Prince Edward County $9,436 Prince George County $25,231 Prince William County $59,819 Pulaski County $16,904 Radford City of $7,500 Rappahannock County $7,500 Richmond City of $85,630 Richmond County $7,500 Roanoke City of $53,387 Roanoke County $21,282 Rockbridge County $7,500 Rockingham County $19,022 Russell County $7,500 Salem City of $13,483 Scott County $13,810 Shenandoah County $23,509 Smyth County $7,500 South Boston Town $7,500 Southampton County $7,500 Spotsylvania County $40,579 Stafford County $49,164 Staunton City of $7,500 Suffolk City of $21,781 Surry County $7,500 Sussex County $7,500 Tazewell County $7,500 Vinton Town $7,500 Virginia Beach City of $102,914 Warren County $7,500 Washington County $9,015 Waynesboro City of $7,500 Westmoreland County $7,500 West Point Town of $7,500 Williamsburg City of $7,500 Winchester City of $8,905 Wise County $7,500 Wythe County $13,017 York County $50,335