VCU makes it eight straight with dominant win over St. Bonaventure

Three Rams scored in double figures as VCU led wire-to-wire in a convincing 74-51 win over St. Bonaventure Tuesday night.

Senior guard KeShawn Curry scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Senior forward Vince Williams added 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Black and Gold (21-7, 14-3 A-10).

VCU sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards.

Junior forward Hason Ward added nine points, shooting 4-of-4 from the field, and blocked a career-high six shots for the Rams.

Dominick Welch and and Jaren Holmes led St. Bonaventure (19-8, 11-5 A-10) with 10 points apiece.

After a slow start, the Rams played a dominant first half that featured a 22-4 run to take a 32-10 lead 12:44 remaining. VCU shot 55 percent (17-of-31) in the half and held a 40-27 lead heading into halftime

The Black and Gold continued to dominate in the second half, as St. Bonaventure never came closer than 13. The Rams held the Bonnies to 33 percent shooting (18-of-55) in the game

The Rams have won a season-best eight straight games, their longest win streak since the 2018-19 season when they won 12 straight.

The game was final home game of the regular season for VCU.

VCU travels to Saint Louis for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 5. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.