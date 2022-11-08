VCU Basketball: Rams open with convincing 73-56 win over Manhattan

Four VCU players scored in double figures as the Rams built an 18-point halftime lead and kept the visiting Manhattan Jaspers at bay in a 73-56 win on Monday.

Junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. led the way for VCU with 15 points and nine assists. His nine assists were one shy of his career-high

Graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. and redshirt sophomore forward Jamir Watkins were close behind Baldwin Jr. in scoring, netting 13 points apiece

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach was the fourth and final Ram in double figures, netting 10 points. DeLoach was the top rebounder for the Black and Gold with nine boards

VCU stays at home for their next game this Saturday, Nov. 12 when they play host to Morgan State. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on MASN and ESPN+.