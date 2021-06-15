VCU adds Final Four standout Brandon Rozzell to hoops staff

Brandon Rozzell, a Highland Springs native and fan favorite who helped lift VCU to the 2011 Final Four, will join coach Mike Rhoades’ staff as director of student-athlete development.

In his new role, Rozzell will focus on VCU’s community service efforts and help players develop off the court.

Nicknamed “The Mayor” due to his local popularity and engaging personality, Rozzell was a four-year standout on the court for VCU from 2007-2011. Rozzell scored 927 points in 126 games as a Ram and ranks eighth in school history with 193 career 3-pointers.

A 6’2” shooting guard, Rozzell averaged a career-best 11.5 points per game as a senior in 2010-11, when the Rams advanced to the Final Four in Houston, Tex. During that historic run, Rozzell hit 4-of-6 threes in the first half of an Elite Eight contest against tournament No. 1 overall seed Kansas on the way to a 14-point halftime lead and an eventual 71-61 victory. He also poured in 26-points in the Round of 64 to lead VCU to a lopsided win over Georgetown. Additionally, Rozzell helped lift VCU to the 2009 CAA title, as well as a 2008 NIT appearance.

Following his graduation from VCU in 2011, Rozzell embarked on a successful 10-year professional basketball career that included starring roles in Holland, Costa Rica, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Iceland, Greece. He was named MVP of the Danish Basketligaen with Svendborg in 2016, and on two occasions, he was selected MVP of his league’s championship series. He helped capture a Swedish League Championship in 2017 and claimed an Icelandic Cup with Stjarnan in 2019.

Rozzell fills a role on VCU’s staff recently vacated by Lamont Moore, who has been named director of operations at Bucknell.

