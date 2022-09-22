V3 Program celebrates 100,000 veterans hired in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week the milestone of 100,000 veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth via the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.

V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach made the 100,000th hire.

“As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our highly skilled, trained and disciplined veterans have suitable employment and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a press release. “More than 700,000 military veterans call Virginia home and my administration is working every day to make the Commonwealth the best place for our veterans to live, work and raise a family. The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program 100,000th hire is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unified mission and commendable progress to serve Virginia’s veterans. Hiring veterans not only makes good business sense, it is the right thing to do.”

The milestone was announced during the 2022 V3 Award Luncheon.

“With nearly 30 military installations located within our borders, Virginia has a special relationship with our Armed Forces and those that serve,” Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw said in the press release. “These service men and women are a real asset to the Commonwealth when they transition from active duty to civilian life. The V3 Program has proven to make their transition to the civilian workforce easier and much more efficient. Thanks to so many committed V3 Certified Employers such as the ones we honor here today, the V3 Program will continue to fulfill this important mission.”

Governor’s Awards are given to employers who hired the most veterans in 2021:

(Small employer) Ryde Technologies, LLC, Alexandria, 16 hires

(Medium employer) ITA International, LLC, Newport News, 67 hires

(Large employer) B3 Group Inc., Leesburg, 200 hires

(Enterprise employer) Navy Exchange Service Command, Virginia Beach, 4,192 hires

V3 Triumph Award is for most innovative veteran employee retention program Triump Award for most transformative hiring process, and this year’s recipient was American Systems in Chantilly. The V3 Breakthrough Award goes to the most inspiring workplace culture for veterans and this year’s recipient was Eenu Dutcher Holdings, LLC of Springfield. The V3 Impact Awards go to employers who go “above and beyond” to make a community impact. This year’s recipients were Prism, Inc. of Reston and Virginia Tech. The V3 Influencer Awards go to employers with the best strategy to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees. This year’s recipients were Varada Consulting in Vienna and Xcelerate Solutions of McLean.

Phase II Staffing & Contracting, LLC of Woodbridge received this year’s V3 Phoenix Award, which recognizes comprehensive support to an employed veteran or veteran job seeker. The City of Norfolk received the V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award, which recognizes a state agency or public entity for exceptional support of veterans and veteran employment.

Newport News’ Riverside Health System received the Military Medics and Corpsman Program (MMAC) Award, which recognizes total number of veterans hired during 2021 by a healthcare employer. The V3 100K Hires Award went to Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach.

The V3 Program includes 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies and educational institutions, and began in 2012. The program is part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.