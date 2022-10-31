Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva linebacker nick jackson among this weeks acc football player of the week honorees
Sports

UVA linebacker Nick Jackson among this week’s ACC Football Player of the Week honorees

Chris Graham
Last updated:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Responsible for 95 percent of No. 21 North Carolina’s total offense in Saturday night’s 42-24 win over Pitt • Set season highs in completions (33), attempts (44) and passing yards (388) while equaling his career high for the third time in 2022 with five passing touchdowns • Also rushed for a team-high 61 yards to total 449 of UNC’s 474 yards against the Panthers • His 33 completions set a UNC freshman record • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fourth time this season.

RUNNING BACK – Trey Benson, Florida State, RB, Greenville, Miss.

Posted a career-high 111 rushing yards and 18 carries in his first career start to help the Seminoles to a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech • Second 100-yard rushing game of season • Had rushes of 22 and 27 yards to give him seven 20-yard runs this season • Part of a trio in which the Seminoles had a 375-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game for the third time in history and the first time since 2000.

RECEIVER – Antoine Green, North Carolina, WR, Rockledge, Fla.

Set career highs with 10 receptions and 180 receiving yards while hauling in two touchdowns in the No. 21 Tar Heels’ 42-24 win over Pitt • Opened UNC’s scoring with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter • Closed out the night with a 13-yard touchdown reception for UNC’s final TD with 9:07 remaining in the game.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, RG, Charlotte, N.C.

Played 80 snaps without allowing a quarterback pressure in FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech • Helped FSU rush for 264 yards and pass for 396 yards • The 642 yards of total offense were FSU’s most since 2016 • FSU now leads the ACC in yards per rush (5.65), yards per completion (14.05), rushing offense (209.6) and fewest sacks allowed (10).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Leonard Taylor III, Miami, DL, Miami, Fla.

Became one of only four Power 5 players – and the only one from the ACC – to make six tackles with 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss when he put up those numbers in the Hurricanes’ 14-12 overtime win over Virginia • One of four Hurricanes in the last 18 seasons with at least six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss in a game • Led Miami to a dominant defensive performance that allowed just 12 points and zero touchdowns across regulation and four overtimes.

LINEBACKER – Nick Jackson, Virginia, LB, Atlanta, Ga.

Keyed a stellar defensive performance by Virginia in Saturday’s 14-12 overtime loss to Miami as the Cavaliers extended their streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown to eight quarters • Made 14 tackles including one 0.5 tackle for loss • Also credited with a pass break up • It was his 19th career double-digit tackle • The UVA defense held Miami to 272 yards of total offense and forced eight Hurricane punts • That was the fewest yards of total offense for a Hurricane team since 266 versus Alabama in the 2021 season opener • Miami had only one play in the game of more than 20 yards (23).

DEFENSIVE BACK – Quincy Riley, Louisville, CB, Columbia, S.C.

Recorded two interceptions as the Cardinals forced eight turnovers in Saturday’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest • Took one of his interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown, the longest pick-six by a Louisville player since Don Harold had a 95-yard score versus Cincinnati on Sept. 27, 1975.

SPECIALIST – Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, Miami, Fla.

Became just the eighth ACC kicker in the last two seasons to make four-plus field goals in a game without a miss when he went 4-for-4 in Saturday’s 14-12 win overtime win over Virginia • Hit a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime • Hit two field goals in overtime to continue the contest, one from 42 yards and the other—in a must-make situation—from 37 yards • All four of his made kicks came as time expired – to end the first half, to end the second half, in the first overtime and in the second overtime • Sent his lone kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

ROOKIE – MJ Morris, NC State, QB, Carrolton, Ga.

After playing only 16 snaps and attempting two passes in two previous games, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack back from a 21-3 deficit to a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech before a national ESPN Thursday night audience • Completed 20-of-29 passes (.690) for 265 yards and three touchdowns • Touchdown passes  went for 7, 18 and 35 yards.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Dakota Shull

Harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of Mr. J’s Bagels
Chris Graham
school classroom teacher
,

‘Normal won’t help kids catch up’: Need all hands on deck to make up for pandemic learning loss
Chris Graham

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, before having fun with the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to make the news of declining test scores for Virginia fourth- and eighth-graders part of his crusade to whitewash K-12 education...

pregnant woman

New legislation would provide safety accommodations for pregnant U.S. workers
Rebecca Barnabi

According to a new report, nearly 3 million pregnant workers would benefit from passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

gas

Gas prices down a nickel nationally: Average closing in on recent low-water mark
Chris Graham
candy corn

Love it or hate it? The great candy corn debate
NewsDesk
vt instructor horror

On Halloween, Virginia Tech instructor shares thoughts on scary stories, horror movies
NewsDesk
lara logan

Chris Graham: I’m not saying here that Lara Logan dines on the blood of children
Chris Graham