UVA Football Preview: Drinking the Kool Aid Edition

Chris Graham and Scott German go game-by-game to predict how the 2021 UVA football season will turn out. Spoiler Alert: these are the two guys (literally, the only two) to vote them first in the Coastal in the preseason ACC media poll.