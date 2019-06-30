UVA Basketball: Stattman helps Australia to 81-52 win over Latvia

UVA Basketball rising sophomore Kody Stattmann had six points on 3-of-10 shooting in Australia’s 81-52 win over Latvia in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday.

Stattmann, a 6’7” guard, also contributed two steals and blocked three shots in 17 minutes of floor time in the blowout win.

Through two games in the tournament, Stattmann is averaging 13 points per game for Team Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google