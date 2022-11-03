UVA Basketball: Experience is key for success for 2022-2023 Cavaliers

UVA Basketball held its media day on Wednesday, just days ahead of the tipoff of the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season. Head coach Tony Bennett said experience and depth should make a difference for this year’s squad.

“We certainly have some experience, but we also have quite a few newcomers. It’s almost like having two teams,” said Bennett, who made it clear how experience has been a common factor in many of the most successful teams in college basketball.

The 2022-2023 Cavaliers might be the most experienced team he has coached while in Charlottesville.

No doubt, there’s much to improve on for the Cavaliers this season, but returning to the basics that is the backbone of the program is key. Last year’s team, which saw its season end, like it began, with a home loss, just failed short across the board in expectations.

Offense gets most of the blame, and briefly a look at some of the final scores, that’s an obvious conclusion. But another Bennett foundation, defense, also was far below what Virginia fans have watched for the past decade-plus.

In fact, upon a closer look, the last couple of seasons have been a struggle defensively for UVA. This season, the transfer portal, and a quality incoming first-year class, provides lofty expectations that a return to the normal Virginia defensive dominance is possible.

Virginia scrimmaged two Power 5 teams, Maryland and Connecticut, in preseason, and Bennett said in both games, the team did some things well.

“The things I learned is that we have quality depth, we shoot the ball better than last year, and that obviously can come and go, but that will have to be a strength of ours,” noted Bennett.

Depth and experience should help the Cavaliers improve defensively, according to Bennett.

“I think our depth will allow the players to play a little harder. You hope that guys that have been in our program have more know-how, but still, it’s a work in progress, like it always is. But we’re playing hard, and I like that,” added Bennett.

A key player on both ends of the floor will be Kadin Shedrick, the 6’11’’ forward now in his third year in the Cavalier program.

Shedrick has shown signs of greatness, but consistent foul trouble has limited his time on the floor.

I had an opportunity to ask Shedrick about what he has done to limit his fouling and thus see more court time.

“I have worked hard on court awareness, like working with the guards on moving screens, moving my feet, not initially over-committing,” said Shedrick. “I have worked hard, every day trying to get better defensively, I want to contribute defensively, on the glass and offensively,” added Shedrick.

A year ago, Virginia settled for an appearance in the NIT, and lost at home in the third round, the culprit, a lack of experience and depth. This season the Cavaliers have five returning starters, a talented recruiting class and a solid transfer in Ben Vander Plas who should add depth to the frontcourt.

The Cavaliers hope to take advantage of a rarity in college basketball: experience. Monday night against North Carolina Central, we find out first-hand how that experience pays off.