Useful tips to becoming a self-taught makeup artist

With the various technological innovations in the modern-day, it is no longer mandatory for you to attend beauty school to become a professional makeup artist. You can be a self-made beauty technician as long as you have the passion and determination to learn. You might need various certifications to operate if you decide to open a physical beauty store.

However, if you plan to become a freelance makeup artist, you can easily teach yourself some of the techniques and become the best in your field. Let us have a look at the various methods you can use to become a self-taught makeup artist.

Watch online tutorials

You can learn some basic makeup skills by watching other makeup artists on various online platforms such as Youtube and Tiktok. However, ensure that they are professional artists who possess excellent makeup skills and not those who are still learning. You can search for some of the famous brands such as Fenty Beauty and study some of their techniques. You will also be able to learn some of the latest makeup trends so you can keep to them when you start practicing.

Practice practice

If all you do is watch lessons and take notes, you will not be learning enough. Hands-on practice on real skin is required. Don’t limit yourself to practicing on your skin. You should also practice on others. With the correct makeup items, you can make yourself seem good. But the main test is if you can work with various skin types and tones.

You’ll need to know how to create a cosmetics look for any customer. If you exclusively work on people who look like you, you will be limiting yourself. Start practicing on your relatives’ and friends’ faces. Then you can move on to other themes with various skin types.

Intern for a makeup brand

By working for another makeup brand, you will be able to learn advanced skills from the various makeup artists that have been in the field for a longer period of time. There are some techniques that you simply cannot learn on your own at home. One of the most complicated parts of makeup is eye makeup; you need training to be able to learn the various eye makeup styles.

For instance, you have to be able to figure out the best diameter for volume lashes that suit different eye shapes. Make sure that you make good use of your internship period so that you acquire as much knowledge as possible. Pay close attention and be aggressive. Ask to be allowed to go to gigs so you can help out in doing clients’ makeup.

Collaborate with other makeup artists

The best way you can collaborate with other artists is by working in makeup counters with them and sharing ideas with one another. You can also volunteer to do makeup for events such as weddings and fashion shows. Most professional makeup artists started out by working for free and growing their portfolios.

You need all the practice you can get before you start on your first client. You may have it rough at the beginning, but once you become a well-established makeup artist, you will reap the fruits of all your sacrifices.

Market yourself

Learning is a continuous process, and you will always have something new to teach yourself every single day in your career. As soon as you feel you are ready to start landing your own clients, start marketing your brand. But first, come up with a catchy name for your brand and a logo too. The most effective marketing method for a makeup artist is through social media platforms.

Make use of Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok, and other forms of technology to advertise your services to potential clients. You can also set up a makeup counter at trade shows and makeup sessions for your stand guests who are interested. Once the word is out about your services, you will soon start getting calls and book your first clients. Meanwhile, keep on practicing as you wait.

Maintain a positive attitude

As you begin, do not be too choosy about the kind of jobs you take. You might have to take any gig that comes your way if at the start of your career. You need the money and also the experience. Maintain a positive attitude towards your job and remain focused on your goal. Keep in mind that this is something you love doing, and the fact that you can make an income out of it is an added bonus. Not many people get opportunities like yours.

Conclusion

All the above tactics will work effectively to make you a good makeup artist, no doubt. However, suppose you want to become a professional all-round beauty technician. In that case, you might want to consider attending beauty school so that you can acquire all the technical skills, including customer relations, sanitation, and even enhance your marketing techniques. You do not have to attend a physical class. There are various online beauty courses available for those who prefer remote learning. You need the qualifications and the certificates that you can only get from a certified beauty college.

Story by Gracie Watson