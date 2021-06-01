Updated mask guidance for Albemarle County government buildings

Published Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021, 7:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Beginning Monday, visitors to the Albemarle County Office Buildings at McIntire Road and 5th Street Extended will be asked to follow CDC guidance for face coverings indoors.

Translated: fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering, but may choose to, and individuals that are partially or not vaccinated are asked to continue to wear to a face covering when receiving services indoors.

All Albemarle County local government employees will wear a face covering while interacting with members of the public indoors and while outdoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

The County Office Building at McIntire Road is currently open for tax payments only. Lobby services at Community Development are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. All other services are available on a limited basis and by appointment only.

Call 434-243-7929 to connect.

Related

Comments