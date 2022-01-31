Update: Waynesboro man faces charge in fatal dog attack

Published Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 3:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man is facing a charge related to the death of a 7-year-old Augusta County girl killed in a domestic dog attack on Saturday.

A press release from the Waynesboro Police Department reported that Stephen Christopher Kachmar, 60, has been charged under Virginia code section 3.2-6540.

The state code section doesn’t appear to carry with it any criminal sanction; rather, it spells out the process for declaring a dog to be “dangerous,” and in the case of a “dangerous dog” causing injury to person or animal, requiring the owner of the dog to pay restitution for damages.

Police have not identified the girl killed in the dog attack, but a gofundme has been created by friends of the family of Olivia Grace Floyd to help alleviate the financial burden of the funeral arrangements.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road at about 2:26 p.m. on Saturday for a reported domestic dog attack.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a Rottweiler that belonged to the residence had attacked a girl.

The girl was then transported by ambulance to Augusta Health, where she would later succumb to the injuries sustained in the attack.

During this attack, an adult female also suffered injuries. She was treated for her injuries and released.

The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

This investigation into the incident continues.

Story by Chris Graham