Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed.

The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6.

The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16.

However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total road closure through Nov. 7.

As previously reported, the road closure was scheduled to take place from Oct. 1-21.

For questions, residents are asked to call (540) 942-6624 and select the stormwater option.