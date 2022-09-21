Menu
update a street road closure postponed until oct 17
Local

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
a street waynesboro flooding
Submitted photo

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed.

The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6.

The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16.

However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total road closure through Nov. 7.

As previously reported, the road closure was scheduled to take place from Oct. 1-21.

For questions, residents are asked to call (540) 942-6624 and select the stormwater option.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

