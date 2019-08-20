Upcoming ACC Football Schedule: Weeks 0-1

Published Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 2:49 pm

ACC NetworkWEEK 0

Saturday, Aug. 24, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Miami (0-0) vs. No. 8/8 Florida (0-0), 7 p.m., ESPN, 94, 193, 955
Camping World Kickoff • Camping World Stadium • Orlando, Fla. • CFB150 Showcase Game of the Week
Series: Miami leads, 29-26-0; Last meeting: Miami 21-16 (2013)
ESPN: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 29, Time, TV
Georgia Tech (0-0) at No. 1/1 Clemson (0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN
First football game on ACC Network
Series: Georgia Tech leads 50-31-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 49-21 (2018)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George, Maria Taylor

Friday, Aug. 30, Time, TV
Utah State (0-0) at Wake Forest (0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN
Series: Tied 1-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 46-10 (2017)
ACCN: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Jerry Punch

Saturday, Aug. 31, Time, TV
East Carolina (0-0) at NC State (0-0), Noon, ACCN
Series: NC State leads, 17-13-0; Last meeting: NC State, 58-3 (2018)
ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

Duke (0-0) vs. No. 2/2 Alabama (0-0), 3:30 p.m., ABC
Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game • Mercedes-Benz Stadium • Atlanta, Ga.
Series: Alabama leads, 2-1-0; Last meeting: Alabama, 62-13 (2010)
ABC: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

North Carolina (0-0) vs. South Carolina (0-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Belk College Kickoff • Bank of America Stadium • Charlotte, N.C.
Series: North Carolina leads, 34-19-4; Last meeting: South Carolina, 17-13 (2015)
ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

Virginia Tech (0-0) at Boston College (0-0), 4 p.m., ACCN
Series: Virginia Tech leads, 18-9-0; Last meeting: Boston College, 31-21 (2018)
ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

No. 22/22 Syracuse (0-0) at Liberty (0-0), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Series: First Meeting
ESPN+: Matt Warner, Joe Jauch, Bobbie Bohlig, Melanie Newman

Florida State (0-0) vs. Boise State (0-0), 7 p.m., ESPN
TIAA Bank Field • Jacksonville, Fla.
Series: First Meeting
ESPN: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill

Virginia (0-0) at Pitt (0-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Series: Pitt leads, 8-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 23-13 (2018)
ACCN: Adam Amin, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

Monday, Sept. 2, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
No. 9/9 Notre Dame (0-0) at Louisville (0-0), 8 p.m., ESPN
Series: Louisville leads, 1-0-0; Last meeting: Louisville, 31-28 (2014)
ESPN: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor



