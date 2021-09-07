Unemployment benefits waiting week reinstated by VEC

As of Sept. 5, the unpaid Waiting Week for unemployment insurance has been reinstated.

The Waiting Week is the very first week of your claim. You must claim the week and meet all eligibilty requirements, but nobody is paid for that first week. The first payable week would be the second week of your claim.

You can submit your weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630 or by visiting our web site www.vec.virginia.gov.

In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam waived the waiting week policy for all Virginia UI claimants as part of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration. The reinstatement coincides with the end of temporary federal benefit programs on Sept. 4.

Claimants can learn more about waiting week and eligibility at www.vec.virginia.gov/node/13501 or more information about UI and other VEC services, visit www.vec.virginia.gov.