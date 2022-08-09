GAO will review functional issues with new Thrift Savings Plan online system
Two weeks ago, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger led a multi-member effort pressing the U.S. Government Accountability Office to look into reported functional issues with the Thrift Savings Plan’s new online system.
This week, the office agreed to conduct “a comprehensive review of the new system,” according to a press release.
Spanberger leads the effort with Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C. after current and retired federal employees in Virginia contacted Spanberger about problems with online account access, account balances, missing or incomplete information, and hours-long customer service wait times.
The office responded with a letter to Spanberger, according to the press release, that “it will examine the planning, contract award and implementation of the new system, as well as oversight by the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.” The office expects to begin the review in November.
“All Virginians — and Americans across the country — who have devoted their careers to public service deserve straightforward access to their retirement accounts,” Spanberger said in the press release. “Since the new TSP system launched, my team and I have heard from many of Virginia’s federal employees and retirees about personal issues they are experiencing with the system. I hope that the impending review of these outstanding issues will come as welcomed news to the dedicated public servants who are experiencing issues, and I look forward to monitoring the progress and findings made by the agency.”
The office thanked Spanberger for her request and said looking into concerns with the new online system “is within the scope of its authority,” according to A. Nicole Clowers, Managing Director of Congressional Relations for the U.S. Government Accountability Office. “If an issue arises during this coordination, we will consult with you regarding its resolution.”