Types of Indian statues that can bring peace and prosperity to your home

A statue embodies the divine power, a power that has created and nurtured this universe. Indian mythology has many gods and goddesses, each having a role and significance. You can find them in temples and homes of many devotees who strongly believe in their power.

Indian gods’ statues are a great source of positive energy, peace, prosperity, and well-being in your home. They are a source of inspiration and values that a person should have. Here is a list of some Indian statue that you should consider bringing home.

Hindu Gods statues for your home

Ganesha Idol

Ganesha is associated with good health and prosperity. Bringing home a statue of Ganesha means bringing fortune and good luck. He is represented as having a human body and an elephant head. Ganesha is the son of Shiva and Parvati and brother of Karthikeya.

In Hindu mythology, he is known by many names such as Vinayaka, Pillayar, Lambodara, etc. You can buy lord Ganesha in different forms such as dancing, reclining, performing puja, but the most popular is the sitting form.

Shiva Idol

Hindu mythology has a concept of the Holy Trinity (Tridev), which means three lords. Lord Shiva, or the great lord (Mahadev), is one of the Tridevs and holds a prominent place throughout the Indian subcontinent and greater southeast Asia. He symbolizes nature’s rules; everything created will be destroyed eventually.

He is believed to be Sayambhu, which means he was created on his own. It is also said that he was there when nothing existed, and he will be there when everything is destroyed. That’s why he is also known as ‘Adi dev.’ Shiva is associated with life and motion and can be a great addition to your home.

Vishnu Idol

Vishnu is celebrated for being the preserver in the holy trinity. He is the ideal leader and a peace-loving deity. There are ten incarnations of Vishnu, including Matsyavatara (fish), Varaha (boar), Koorma (tortoise), Narasimha (the man-lion), Parasurama (the angry man), Vamana (the dwarf), Lord Rama (the perfect human of the Ramayana), Buddha, Lord Krishna (the divine diplomat and statesman), and yet-to-appear the Kalki avatar.

Most often, he is seen resting on the serpent god with thousand heads (Sheshnaag). Keeping a Vishnu idol brings happiness, prosperity, and protection from evil energies.

Hanuman

He is worshipped to gain strength and courage in life and is known for his compassion, love, devotion, intelligence and strength. He is the central figure in the Ramayana and is well known for his devotion towards Shri Ram. His name is derived from two Sanskrit words, ‘Hanu’ and ‘Man.’

‘Hanu’ means jaw, while ‘Man’ means disfigured. It means a man with a disfigured jaw. Most often, you will see him holding a club in his hand. Hanuman is also known as Pawan Putra, son of air. A Hanuman statue brings confidence and strength and wards off all the negative energies from home.

Laxmi

She is the goddess of wealth, affluence, and good luck. Bringing home her statue means bringing wealth in both the material and spiritual form. She is Vishnu’s wife and is also called Shri.

You will see her draped in a saree, adorned with gold ornamentals, and sitting/standing on a lotus flower with a pot full of gold coins in her hand. She symbolizes wealth, power, luxury, and auspiciousness. She not only promises material things but fulfillment and contentment in life.

Krishna

He is one of the most charming and magnanimous gods in Hindu mythology. He is the embodiment of love and prosperity. Placing the Krishna statue in your home means inviting all good omens in your home.

He is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is mentioned in the famous Hindu mythological scripture, Mahabharat and Ramayana. There are many stories of his adventure, especially during his childhood.

Saraswati

She is the goddess of knowledge, learning, wisdom, aesthetics, and music. She is the wife of Brahma and a part of the goddess trinity: Laxmi, Parvati, and Saraswati. She is also known by the names Bharati (eloquence), Vedamata (‘mother of the Vedas’), Shatarupa (existence), Brahmi, Sarada, Putkari, and Vagisvari. She holds a veena in her hands while sitting on a lotus flower. Her other two hands have a manuscript and a prayer bead.

You have ample choices in Indian statues, and they can be purchased in different materials and sizes. Hindu gods and goddesses are not a mere piece of decoration but an emotion for many believers.

So, when you bring a statue home, make sure you treat it with respect, and you will surely see the positivity spreading around your home. Take good care of your statue, and you will see it last with you for years, especially if you have bought a brass, bronze, marble, or stone statue.

Story by Darren Wilson