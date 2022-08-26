Trevor Rogers strikes out 12 Tides, allows no hits in rehab start
The Norfolk Tides (54-65) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-56), 5-1, at 121 Financial Ballpark Thursday night. The Tides’ bats were quiet, where they couldn’t get their first hit until the seventh inning.
Neither team scored through the first five and a half innings. Jumbo Shrimp starter Trevor Rogers was lights out, not allowing a hit in 6.0 innings while walking one and striking out 12. Tides starter Mike Baumann also had a solid start, going 5.0 innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three.
As both teams went to their bullpens, both teams scored immediately. Jacksonville would take the lead in the bottom of the sixth with two runs, starting with a fielder’s choice RBI and followed by a sacrifice fly. Norfolk would answer by breaking up the no-hitter and eventually scored on a wild pitch to put the score at 2-1.
Jacksonville would pull away in the bottom in the eighth with three more runs. Victor Victor Mesa knocked an RBI single, followed by a two-run single from Luis Aviles Jr. to put them up 5-1.
George Soriano completed a two-inning save for the Jumbo Shrimp to finalize the score, marking his seventh save this season. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Harvey (4-1, 5.23) will start for the Tides while LHP Matthew Kent (6-8, 5.27) will go for the Jumbo Shrimp.