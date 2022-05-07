Travis Tritt & Chris Janson set to bring The Can’t Miss Tour to Altria Theater

Two of country music’s most dynamic performers and multi-platinum selling and award-winning artists, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, are set to embark on a co-headline tour, the Can’t Miss Tour, kicking off on Oct. 7th in Huntington, W.Va.

The pair will perform in Richmond on Nov. 5th at Altria Theater. Joining Tritt and Janson are War Hippies, who will appear as special guests along the tour.

Tritt shares his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this fall. Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Janson adds, “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”

For tickets, AltriaTheater.com, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849), or visit the Box Office at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

